St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA) is inviting St. Louisans to support the organization and its mission at the various events and activities planned during the St. Louis observance of National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month – September 1st through 30th, 2017.

One way you can support SLOCA – The 11th Annual Families Run for Ovarian Cancer (Families ROC) is a 5K and 1-mile run/walk which will take place in downtown St. Louis on Sunday, October 8th. The race starts at 8:30 am at Soldiers Memorial, 1315 Chestnut Street.

The Families ROC event was started in 2006 by the Jorgensen family as their wife and mother, Brenda, fought her own battle with ovarian cancer. Sadly, she lost that battle in 2011 but the event continues to honor her spirit and to raise funds for ovarian cancer research and ongoing awareness programs.

Race participants and attendees can enjoy entertainment including the popular “Bubble Bus” attraction as well as a performance from School of Rock from 9:00 -11:00 am during the Race festivities.

Registration is NOW open to the public! Register for the race HERE.

The proceeds from the Families ROC event will fund SLOCA’s awareness programs and research.

*St Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness is a non-profit 501(c) 3 organization. It is an organization committed to increasing ovarian cancer survivorship by promoting awareness of early warning signs and standards of care, funding ovarian cancer research, and supporting survivors.