Map: The Most Popular Emoji In Every State

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)

What’s the MOST POPULAR emoji in Missouri and Illinois?

A new study found the EMOJI that’s the most popular in every state.

Here are some of the highlights…

1. Getting this out of the way: The poop is number one in five states. They are: Arizona . . . Wyoming . . . North Dakota . . . Wisconsin . . . and New Jersey.

2. There are two states where the ANGRY face is number one: Kansas and New Hampshire. And in Arkansas, Delaware, and Pennsylvania, the sad crying face is number one.

3. There are 10 states where the most popular emoji is a smiling face or the “laughing so hard I’m crying” face: Alaska . . . Ohio . . . Tennessee . . . Alabama . . . North Carolina . . . West Virginia . . . Utah . . . Montana . . . Maine . . . and Rhode Island.

4. The 100 Points emoji, which is commonly used for 100%, is big in three states: Mississippi . . . Vermont . . . and ILLINOIS.

5. And the eggplant, which people almost always use to represent male genitalia, is number one in three states: Idaho . . . Virginia . . . and MISSOURI.

