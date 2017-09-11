Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Kevin’s Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 8th – Sunday, September 10th)

(Photo by Kevin Berghoff)

Here’s how Kevin the Intern spent his weekend.

The kids celebrated Grandparents Day at school on Friday, and Sara and I celebrated by having her parents, the BEST grandparents in the world, watch the kids so that we could enjoy a quiet evening ALONE for a change.

grandparents Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 8th Sunday, September 10th)

This weekend was also Grafton’s Art in the Park.

art fair Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 8th Sunday, September 10th)

We all walked downtown, and Jackson even made “some sort of pottery” while we all had snacks.

pottery Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 8th Sunday, September 10th)

To clean the clay off him at home, Jackson got to help me wash my car.

car Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 8th Sunday, September 10th)

Speaking of cleaning, I helped my brother-in-law Nathan clean out his garage. (He really just wanted me to hook up the stereo speakers correctly. It only took 3 hours.)

garage Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 8th Sunday, September 10th)

While grocery shopping yesterday, I noticed that PUMPKIN tortilla chips are now available. I passed.

chips Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 8th Sunday, September 10th)

Well, that was my weekend. I hope you had a fun one, too!

