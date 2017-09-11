Deaf Awareness Day At The Great Godfrey Maze

The First Annual Deaf Awareness Day is Saturday, September 23rd at the Great Godfrey Maze!

On Saturday, September 23rd, the First Annual Deaf Awareness Day will be held at the Great Godfrey Maze in Robert E. Glazebrook Park located at 1401 Stamper Lane in Godfrey, IL.

They event is 11am to 4pm.

ASL Interpreters will also be on sight throughout the event.

There will be wagon rides and fun games for all abilities!

And of course the GREAT GODFREY MAZE! Each maze goer will be provided with a flag to wave in case you can’t find your way out of the maze – that way even if you don’t have the ability to shout for help, they can still spot you.

This years maze theme is HEROES! Celebrating Batman and Spiderman and the REAL heroes in our community like the police and firefighters.

Click Here to see more.