Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Crazy Stats On Hurricane Irma

Filed Under: Crazy, Hurricane Irma, Phillips & Company, stats
(Photo by NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images)

Here are a few of the CRAZIEST stats about Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma could be THE strongest hurricane this country has ever seen. Here are some crazy stats to try to put it in perspective…

1. Irma spent three days as a category five hurricane. No other hurricane has EVER sustained that much power for that long. It’s down to a category one now.

2. It had winds over 185 miles-per-hour for 37 hours, which is also a record amount of time. It’s still going at around 85 miles-per-hour now.

3. Irma is almost 400 MILES wide.

4. So far, 6.3 million people have been ordered to evacuate in Florida, and when it’s all said and done, this could be the largest evacuation in United States history.

5. Around 26 million people could be affected by Irma, with total damage over $120 billion.

6. This is the first time in history that the continental U.S. has had two hurricanes that are category four or above make landfall in the same year.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live