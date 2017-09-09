30 St. Louis Fall Date Ideas

Go to an Escape Room: Being in a relationship takes a lot of work from the both people, and this date idea is the perfect way to work as a team. Try to escape St. Louis in less than 60 minutes – Click here to book now!

Hayrides in Faust Park: Fall hayrides at Faust Park in Chesterfield aren’t just a fun date, they’re also a history lesson. Visitors take an evening hayride, then tour the park’s historic homes by candlelight. How romantic!

Enjoy a Picnic on Art Hill: Pick up the perfect St. Louis grab-and-go meal like sammy from Blues City Deli, a bottle of wine and enjoy the scenic view of the fountains and fall foliage changing around you.

Visit St. Louis’ Most Haunted Places: If you are looking for a little thrill, the city of St. Louis is the perfect place to spook you and your boo! Take a ride to some of the most haunted places in St. Louis and learn more about the chilling stories.

Take Pics With a Clydesdales in a Pumpkin Patch: Talk about the perfect fall Facebook cover photo – you and your person with the iconic Clydesdales surrounded by pumpkins – relationship goals! Just saying. On Saturday, October 1st, Stuckmeyer’s will have a Budweiser Clydesdale at their pumpkin patch from 11 am to 12 pm and you can get your photo taken with it!

Go for a Bike Ride: No, we’re not saying ride tandem bikes, unless that is something you’re into. With the cooler temps and crisp night air, there’s nothing better than a night time bike ride with bae. The two of you can even check out the Moonlight Ramble happening September 16th.

Enjoy a Mizzou Game: Break out your black and gold and take a little road trip with that special someone to Columbia, Mo. for a Mizzou Tigers football game! Even if Mizzou isn’t your Alma Mater, you can still make a day of it – tailgating and cheering M-I-Z with the rest of the crowd. Check out the Mizzou schedule and plan to spend the day enjoying a fall favorite – college football..

Take a Hike: Sometimes stepping outside and enjoying the outdoors is just what you and your soulmate need! Check out these 10 great hikes for fall according to the Missouri Parks!

Share a Pint at Oktoberfest: There are plenty of places to celebrate Oktoberfest this fall and raise a glass with your significant other. Experience authentic German food and live music at Belleville Oktoberfest September 15th & 16th and at Saint Charles Oktoberfest September 22nd-24th.

Hit up the Local Farmers Market: Soulard and Kirkwood both have great local farmers markets. Stroll hand in hand with your honey through the aisles of dozens of vendors selling everything from local produce and flowers to baked goods to apparel and jewelry.

Run a Fall 5k Together: The couple that runs together, stay together right?! St. Louis has so many different running events from the Blue Note 5K to the Hot Cider Hustle to the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving. Get signed up today and get moving!

Get Spooked at Six Flags Fright Fest: Fright Fest returns to Six Flags St. Louis from September 29th to October 31st, bringing thrills by day and fright by night. When the sun goes down, the park is transformed into a frightful shadowland with terror around every corner and your worst nightmares coming to life. The perfect excuse to snuggle up extra close to your pumpkin.

Go Apple Picking: This is the perfect activity for kicking off the season with your sweetie! There are pick-your-own spots all over the St. Louis area – some of the farms that immediately come to mind are Eckert’s, Centennial Farms and Thierbach Orchards, but there are several others in the bi-state. At most of these farms, there’s no cost to get in, you just pay for what you pick. For more great apple picking locations, click here.

Food, Film, & Fall: Sounds perfect right? Enjoy Tenacious Eats as they will show Beetlejuice while serving you a 5 course meal that’s inspired by the movie! October 28th starts at 5:00pm

Enjoy a Blues Game. It’s hoodie and boots weather, which also happens to be the perfect attire for a St. Louis Blues game! The St. Louis Blues are on a mission to bring the Stanley Cup to St. Louis and it all starts in October. Cheer on our boys in blue with your significant other. Tickets to a Blues game start at around $20.

Play Dress-Up: Figure out what you two are going to be for Halloween this year. You know there will be some stiff competition at the bars for the best dressed couple! Head to Johnnie Brock’s or Goodwill for everything Halloween.

Go to Boo at the Zoo. Feel like a kid again at this non-scary, Halloween experience at the Saint Louis Zoo that’s filled with laughs and adventure.

Play Glow in the Dark Mini Golf: Take a deep breath and prepare to step out of reality into an illuminated universe that is impossible to put into words at Putting Edge. Nothing like a little friendly competition to bring a couple closer together!

Take a Paddleboat Ride: Embark on a “love boat” ride around Post-Dispatch Lake in Forest Park just before sunset then enjoy dinner for two under the twinkling stars at The Boathouse.

Host a Pumpkin Carving Competition: Step up your pumpkin carving game this season by raising the stakes with other couple friends and have a pumpkin carving contest. Gather some prizes and turn this into a annual tradition. Want to make sure your pumpkin is on point? We have some tips for you, here. And, when all the gourds have been gutted, roast the seeds for a festive, seasonal snack.

Build a Bonfire: Shorter days and cooler weather make the perfect conditions for a bonfire. Get your friends together, fire up the grill, make some hot apple cider, and don’t forget the fixings for S’mores and you’ve got a perfect fall evening with your cuddle muffin right in your own backyard.

Pick Pumpkins: Whether it’s for decoration or for carving up as a jack-o-lantern, chances are you’ll need a pumpkin this fall. Take your sweetie out to Eckert’s, Thies Farm, Stuckmeyer’s or the new Chesterfield Pumpkin Patch and the two of you can wander through the pumpkin patch until you find the perfect one.

Get Lost in a Corn Maze: Grab a flashlight and your main squeeze and head to the Great Godfrey Corn Maze. The maze is open on weekends now through October 29th. They also have a HAUNTED maze that opens after dark on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Get Cozy at the Drive-In: Load up your car with blankets and lawn chairs and watch a movie (two movies, actually) under the stars at Belleville’s Skyview Drive-In.

Have a Scary Movie Marathon: Gather up your favorite horror flicks and settle in on the couch with a big blanket and your favorite person for a scary movie marathon. Even though it’s technically a night in, it totally qualifies as “date night.”

Relax at a Local Winery: Spend a nice fall day together enjoying the great local wineries in Missouri and Illinois. Here are a few of our favorites: Noboleis, Willa Antonio, Hidden Lake, St. James, Augusta, Stone Hill, Vance Vineyards, Cedar Lake Cellars and Stone Hill. That should keep you busy all season!

Have a Bowl of Chili in Belleville: If you and your partner love chili, there’s no better place to be this fall than the Belleville Chili Cook-Off. A tradition for more than 30 years, it’s grown from just a few vendors to more than 70—the largest festival in Belleville! There’s great chili, of course, but it’s also for a great cause, as it raises money for tons of non-profits. Make your way to downtown Belleville for this event on October 6th and 7th.

Drive Through the Fall Foliage: The fall colors on the trees is one of the best things about the season, and a great place to catch the leaves changing is by cruising down the Great River Road. The gorgeous, scenic trip stretches along the mighty Mississippi through 10 states. It’s not called the “Best Drive in America” for nothing.

Go Camping: With the leaves changing and the temperatures cooling off, is there a better time to hit the campgrounds than fall? Luckily, the St. Louis area is surrounded by tons of great campsites that are perfect for a weekend-long date with your special someone. See some of our favorite spots here and start planning your trip!

Lemp Mansion: Fall is a favorite time for haunted houses and spooky stories, and the Haunted History Tour with Betsy Belanger at the Lemp Mansion is no exception. Find out why Lemp Mansion is famous from ghost to ghost. Every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m., they host a Comedy-Mystery Dinner with a “who dun it” show and a delicious dinner – a perfect and spooky date night on the town!

