Women Who Are Changing The World

“Time” magazine released a list of women who were FIRST at something.

Hillary Clinton: First woman to win a major party’s nomination for President.

Oprah: First woman to own and produce her own talk show.

Selena Gomez: First person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram.

Serena Williams: First tennis player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles in the open era.

Aretha Franklin: First woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Rita Moreno: First Latina to win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

Shonda Rhimes: First woman to create three hit shows with more than 100 episodes each.

Danica Patrick: First woman to lead in the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500.

Barbara Walters: First woman to co-anchor a network evening news program.

Ava DuVernay: First black woman to direct a film nominated for a Best Picture Oscar.

Ellen DeGeneres: First person to star as an openly gay character on primetime TV.

Rachel Maddow: First openly gay anchor to host a prime-time news program.

Gabby Douglas: First American gymnast to win solo and team all-around gold medals at one Olympics.

