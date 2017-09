Golfers in Washington state play while an INSANE wildfire rages in the background.

There’s a photo going viral right now that is SO unbelievable that it has to be Photoshopped, only it’s REAL.

It’s a photo of some golfers playing in North Bonneville, Washington while a GIANT WILDFIRE is burning up a forest in the background.

One of the golfers says, quote, “When we started there was a fire maybe the size of a grocery store, but by the end of hole two, it was just crazy.”

Click Here to see more.