On Ellen Thursday, the talk show’s namesake host began asking Miley Cyrus multiple choice questions about her sex life. Normally, this would be no big deal for the perpetually forthcoming pop star, but this time around her grandma was in the audience. “She can’t hear anyway, it’s okay,” Cyrus quipped before revealing that her sex life with fiancé Liam Hemsworth was most like “a commuter trip on a Concord jet.” When DeGeneres remarked, “That means it’s fast,” Cyrus replied, “Yeah, I’m good.”