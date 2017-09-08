Jimmy Kimmel Chats with Pennywise Without Makeup

Stephen King says he thought Bill Skarsgard was great, but that he has big shoes to fill since people remember the Tim Curry as Pennywise from the 1990 mini-series.

In @StephenKing's #IT, Pennywise the Clown resurfaces every 27 years. It's been 27 years since the mini-series.

Well played. pic.twitter.com/wo0Cjt91UZ — Mike Muncer 🍿📽 (@TheMovieMike) April 12, 2017

Bill says some of the little kids they used as extras were so terrified of him in costume that they were actually SHAKING.

But he has a great story about his first day of shooting a really intense scene with one of the older kids. In the scene, Pennywise brings the kid to tears and Bill was afraid he’d traumatized him right up until the director yelled cut.

