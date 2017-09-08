Hulu and Spotify Offering Discounted Bundle

Heads up college students: You no longer have to decide if you are eating ramen for the month or if you can afford cable this week!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu and Spotify have teamed up to offer a discounted bundle to college students that will cost them just $5 a month.

For that monthly fee, the mortarboard-bound can take their minds off their six-figure debt with Spotify Premium as well as Hulu, though the latter will have limited advertising. Just think of what you could buy with the $13 you’ll save on these two services—that’s easily one round of avocado toast.

But there’s also good news for those well out of school, as this is just the first of several bundles that Hulu and Spotify have planned for “the broader market.”

Though this is the first time the music streamer has joined forces with another site, it’s just another day at the office for Hulu, which bundles premium-cable offerings with its services!