Dad Writes Letter from ‘Tooth Fairy’ to Scare His Kid Into Brushing More Often

Getting your kids to brush their teeth is no easy task, just ask any parent. That’s why this letter from “the Tooth Fairy” that this father wrote to his son is so very useful. If you want your kids to brush their teeth, make them think that the Tooth Fairy actually cares about the condition of teeth! BAM! Now you can manipulate them into doing something important using money and also an imaginary figure who is not you—it’s perfect!

A man named Henry Warren tweeted a picture of a letter he the Tooth Fairy wrote to his young son who was recently down one baby tooth. His tweet read, “Our son is dreadful at brushing his teeth. Turns out the Tooth Fairy has had enough.”

Dear Mr. Warren, This letter is to inform you that I have now taken receipt of your tooth and it is being duly processed in our system. You will have noticed there has been a delay in our payment. Mr. Warren, I have to inform you that this is due to the condition in which we found said tooth We expect a certain amount of wear and tear to the teeth we appraise. However in this case your tooth had to be referred up to the committee for further analysis. We believe this is due to the lack of care and attention by yourself. We have detected more than trace amounts of Fanta and residual amounts of both cereal and chocolate which have not been removed by appropriate brushing technique. We recommend you review your practice here as a matter of urgency. Mr. Warren we will accept the tooth on this occasion but we need your assurances that the condition of your next tooth will be significantly better or we will withhold payment. Sincerely yours, Barry T. Tooth Fairy