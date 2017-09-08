“American” Foods We Take For Granted

Here are some “American” foods that we take for granted, but most people in other countries have never tried them!

It’s amazing how we take our American foods for granted, and there’s a conversation on Reddit right now where people from other countries are sharing the foods they’re most excited to try for the first time when they visit America. Here are some foods that, amazingly, lots of people overseas have never had…

1. Corndogs.

2. S’mores.

3. Authentic barbeque.

4. Beef jerky.

5. Chocolate chip cookies.

6. Macaroni and cheese.

7. Root beer.

8. Tater tots.

9. Biscuits and gravy.

10. Deep fried everything at a state fair.

