Viral Video: Woman Steals Police Car While In Custody

A woman slips out of her handcuffs and STEALS a patrol car!

Toscha Sponsler was arrested in Texas on Saturday for shoplifting and put in the back seat of a patrol car. And as the officers searched her bags she slipped out of her handcuffs, climbed into the driver’s seat, and took off.

She led them on a 23-minute chase that got up to 100 miles per hour, and a lot of it was recorded on the dashcam video. It’s pretty terrifying. She eventually lost control of the car and crashed.

She refused medical treatment and was taken to jail.