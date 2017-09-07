Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Viral Video: Woman Steals Police Car While In Custody

A woman slips out of her handcuffs and STEALS a patrol car!

Toscha Sponsler was arrested in Texas on Saturday for shoplifting and put in the back seat of a patrol car. And as the officers searched her bags she slipped out of her handcuffs, climbed into the driver’s seat, and took off.

She led them on a 23-minute chase that got up to 100 miles per hour, and a lot of it was recorded on the dashcam video. It’s pretty terrifying. She eventually lost control of the car and crashed.

She refused medical treatment and was taken to jail.

