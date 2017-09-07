Unwritten Restaurant Rules

Here’s a list of the UNWRITTEN rules for dining out.

Someone came up with a list of a bunch of unwritten rules for restaurants. Here are seven we thought were interesting..

1. Don’t show up five minutes before a restaurant closes. The entire staff will hate you.

2. Don’t be the couple that sits on the same side of a booth when it’s just the two of you. It’s only cute if you’re in your 80’s. Otherwise, you just seem weird.

3. Never try to get a waiter’s attention by snapping your fingers at them. That one’s kind of rare. But servers HATE when people do it.

4. Don’t ask for more than two substitutions when you order something. One is fine, like a side salad instead of fries. Two is okay. But three or more starts to get annoying.

5. Don’t make your server split the check 10 different ways. Find an ATM or use Venmo. They might CLAIM they don’t mind splitting it up, but they’re lying.

6. Don’t linger when it’s really busy. Waiters make a lot more money when there’s turnover. So don’t hog the table for another 45 minutes once you pay the bill.

7. Don’t be the only one in your group to order coffee at the end. If you’re with other people, coffee and dessert should be a GROUP discussion. If more than one of you wants some, go for it. If not, don’t make everyone sit there and wait for you.

