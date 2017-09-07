I keep seeing information about the Prego Expo pop up in my social media accounts and even though I’m not pregnant, I wanted to see what it’s all about.

Here’s how the expo is described:

Meet over 70 exciting exhibitors specializing in fertility, pregnancy, and baby. Talk to all the experts about birthing plans, parenting techniques, registry must haves and personal health. Different exhibitors include hospitals, birthing centers, pediatricians, daycares, photographers, bakeries, retail and boutiques, mommy and baby products and many more!

They also have product demos, educational seminars, giveaways, and a fashion show!

This would have been something really cool to attend when I was pregnant, so I don’t want you to miss out.

It’s taking place this Sunday (September 10) at the St. Charles Convention Center.

You can learn more HERE.