The Age You Are “Most Exciting”

A new survey asked people what age they were MOST EXCITING, and the average answer was 27. They also asked when they were the most boring, and it’s just 10 years later, at 37.

The survey also found the 10 things that make you exciting…

1. Staying out super late on a work night.

2. Trying a new hobby.

3. Making new friends.

4. Booking a spontaneous trip.

5. Learning a new skill.

6. Making a surprise visit to a friend.

7. Changing jobs.

8. Going on a spontaneous shopping trip.

9. Asking someone out.

10. Trying a new sport.

