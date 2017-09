Happy Birthday to a St. Louis company, Build-A-Bear!

For two days only (September 8th and 9th), Build-A-Bear will be celebrating National Teddy Bear Day by offering make your own limited-edition bears for ONLY $5.50!

Valid in-store only, limit 5 per person and while supplies last. In addition, Build-A-Bear Workshop’s 20th Birthday Celebration Bear will be available online for just $10.50 (regularly $25.50)! Spread the word! 🙂

