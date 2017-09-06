Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Video: Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg On “Ellen”

Jill Devine
Actors Mark Wahlberg (R) and Will Ferrell stop to talk to fans on the red carpet during a premier of their latest movie "The Other Guys," in Chesterfield, Missouri on August 5, 2010. UPI/Bill Greenblatt

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg were on “Ellen” yesterday promoting their new movie, “Daddy’s Home 2” (The first one was hilarious and I have no doubt this one will be just as hilarious!).

One thing that was brought up, Mark doesn’t ever sweat … except for working out.  Here’s video:

 

After the interview, Will and Mark tested their intelligence against a middle schooler … an adorable middle schooler, BTW.  Here’s how that worked out:

 

 

And finally, here’s the trailer for “Daddy’s Home 2”.  BTW – I think John Cena is sexy.  Just wanted you to know.

 

