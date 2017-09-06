Video: Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg On “Ellen”

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg were on “Ellen” yesterday promoting their new movie, “Daddy’s Home 2” (The first one was hilarious and I have no doubt this one will be just as hilarious!).

One thing that was brought up, Mark doesn’t ever sweat … except for working out. Here’s video:

After the interview, Will and Mark tested their intelligence against a middle schooler … an adorable middle schooler, BTW. Here’s how that worked out:

And finally, here’s the trailer for “Daddy’s Home 2”. BTW – I think John Cena is sexy. Just wanted you to know.