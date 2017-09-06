Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Best And Worst Cities For Raising A Family

(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

A new study ranked the biggest cities in the country from the best to worst place to raise a family.

WalletHub.com just released the results of a study that ranked the 150 biggest cities in the country from the best place to raise a family to the worst, and Overland Park, Kansas came in number one.

The rankings are based on 41 different factors including things like playgrounds per capita . . . weather . . . the number of families with young children . . . schools . . . crime rates . . . housing prices . . . and cost of living.

The top 10 are: Overland Park . . . Madison, Wisconsin . . . Plano, Texas . . . Seattle . . . Fremont, California . . . Minneapolis . . . Virginia Beach, Virginia . . . Sioux Falls, South Dakota . . . Irvine, California . . . and Lincoln, Nebraska.

And the 10 worst are: Birmingham, Alabama . . . Detroit . . . San Bernardino, California . . . Shreveport, Louisiana . . . Hialeah, Florida . . . Miami . . . Jackson, Mississippi . . . Augusta, Georgia . . . Newark, New Jersey . . . and Memphis.

Sadly, St. Louis ranked near the bottom of the list at 128.

