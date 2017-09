A UPS delivery guy accidentally traps a man inside his apartment by propping a box under his door handle.

Jessie Lawrence from Dublin, California got trapped in his apartment last week when a UPS driver dropped off a tall, thin Amazon box at his door and wedged it between his door handle and the floor.

He wound up having to call his building’s maintenance guy to come help him out. UPS tweeted him an apology on Sunday.

