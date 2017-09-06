Jen’s Weekend in 5 Photos (September 2nd-4th)

Where did the summer go? We tried to squeeze out every last drop over Labor Day weekend.

Saturday morning was our first bike ride on Grant’s Trail. My 8 YO and I rode to Grant’s Farm and back. We are the early risers in my house, and this may be our new Saturday morning tradition. Here he is cruising past the Clydesdales:

Afterward we stopped by Yokelore in Crestwood (one of the P&Co Diner Tour stops this summer) for some homemade pop tarts! We had to hit Pinterest up after that to make some at home.

If you haven’t been to the Gateway Cup bike races over Labor Day weekend in St. Louis, you should. We go to the stop on the Hill every year, as professional cyclists from around the country race around Marconi (in front of St. Ambrose) and the other streets in the neighborhood. The kids love camping out on the street and watching the bikes whiz by.

My friend Meredith took my favorite pic from the races:

Came and went in a flash. #byebyesummer A post shared by @mboggess on Sep 4, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

The kids thought I was taking a pic instead of a video. I think I may start doing that more, LOL!

Tradition. #laborday #gatewaycup #thehill A post shared by Jen Myers (@y98jen) on Sep 3, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

Finally, we made a last run to the pool for a last swim and “duck dive”, where the kids run into the pool to scoop up a duck and cash it in for a prize.

See ya summer! ‘Till next year!