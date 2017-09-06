Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Court’s Weekend in 5 photos

Filed Under: Courtney Landrum, five photos

What a beautiful weekend spent with friends and family.  Of course I got out and played golf both Friday and Saturday.  The highlight of my round on Friday was this sign.

20170831 163500 Court’s Weekend in 5 photos

Now it seems to me that putting this sign up in your yard is begging for people, especially guys to pee on it-;)

On Saturday we took my niece Charli out for a round. I love that she’s playing a sport I love and can enjoy with her.  I wish I looked as cute as she does in golf attire.

20170902 152228 Court’s Weekend in 5 photos

After golf we headed to Chili’s for dinner and had the most amazing waitress/bartender.  I thought I’d give her a spot on my photos since she was so great.

20170902 193950 Court’s Weekend in 5 photos

Sunday I was pleasantly surprised to win big on a scratcher ticket. Yay me!

20170903 133627 Court’s Weekend in 5 photos

That afternoon we closed out pool season with my sister and friends at our local pool.  This is Eric and he’s trying to bring Speedo’s back.  Not sure they were ever in but you gotta love his confidence and that he is totally owning his look.

img 2601 Court’s Weekend in 5 photos

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live