Court’s Weekend in 5 photos

What a beautiful weekend spent with friends and family. Of course I got out and played golf both Friday and Saturday. The highlight of my round on Friday was this sign.

Now it seems to me that putting this sign up in your yard is begging for people, especially guys to pee on it-;)

On Saturday we took my niece Charli out for a round. I love that she’s playing a sport I love and can enjoy with her. I wish I looked as cute as she does in golf attire.

After golf we headed to Chili’s for dinner and had the most amazing waitress/bartender. I thought I’d give her a spot on my photos since she was so great.

Sunday I was pleasantly surprised to win big on a scratcher ticket. Yay me!

That afternoon we closed out pool season with my sister and friends at our local pool. This is Eric and he’s trying to bring Speedo’s back. Not sure they were ever in but you gotta love his confidence and that he is totally owning his look.