A guy tried to lose police by swimming a mile out to sea but then got stalked by a shark!

A 20-year-old guy in North Carolina tried to run from police last Wednesday by swimming nearly a MILE out to sea. Then he had to be rescued after a SHARK started stalking him. Luckily he’s okay. It turned out he had marijuana and meth in his car, so that’s why he ran. He’s facing charges for drug possession and resisting arrest.