Video: Enjoy A Night Full of Barks And Brews!

How does an evening of drinking beer and playing with dogs sound?  AMAZING, right?!?!?!

Join Gateway Pet Guardians on Friday, September 29th from 5-7pm with 6 Mile Bridge Brewery at Bark and Brews!

At Bark and Brews you will learn more about Gateway Pet Guardians and their mission, while sampling some local brews.

The event takes place in the play yard at the shelter and you will get to hang out with some of the volunteers, fosters and shelter pups.

It is $10/person (at the door) to help continue GPG’s mission. Click here for more event info. 

This is a 21 and over event.

Gateway Pet Guardians address is below:

5321 Manchester Ave
St. Louis, MO 63110
(314) 664-7398

 

 

 

