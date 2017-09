Google just figured out the MOST common “how to” questions people search for.

Google News Lab just put together a list of the most common how to questions that people search for, and here are some of the highlights…

1. How to fix a toilet

2. How to make scrambled eggs

3. How to kiss

4. How to love

5. How to get a girlfriend

6. How to change your name

7. How to solve a Rubik’s cube

8. How to draw a dog

9. How to pick a lock

10. How to gain weight

