The Magic School Bus Is Back on Netflix!

Who could forget Ms. Frizzle and The Magic School Bus?! She was teacher you always wanted, but never actually had.

Well Netflix just released the trailer to ‘The Magic School Bus Rides Again‘ and well we are not too sure what to make of it.

The kids are back at Walkerville School for another school year of astonishing, out-of-this-world field trips, but there is one tiny change.

Ms. Frizzle is handing over the school bus keys to her sister Fiona Felicity Frizzle (Kate McKinnon).

The show looks much more visually appealing than it did in the 90s’ but no one can replace the OG Ms. Frizzle.

Also you may recognize the voice singing the new theme song, that’s because it is Hamilton’s own Lin Manuel Miranda!

Fiona Frizzle… you have some big shoes to fill!

‘The Magic School Bus Rides Again’ will be available to stream on September 22nd.