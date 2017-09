A six-year-old wrote a letter to get a job at Legoland.

Six-year-old Stanley Bolland recently applied for a JOB at a Legoland theme park near London, and they posted his letter online.

Obviously he’s too young, but they brought him in for a tour, let him shadow one of the builders for a day, and said they’ll hang onto his application until he’s a little older.

