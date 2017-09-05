Photo: Another Handsome Criminal’s Mugshot

Another “handsome criminal” gets a modeling career from his mugshot??!!

Another handsome criminal just got a modeling career thanks to his mugshot.

The most famous case is a guy named Jeremy Meeks, whose mugshot went viral back in 2014, and when he got out of prison, he immediately jumped into a modeling career.

And now, a 20-year-old guy named Mekhi Lucky from Raleigh, North Carolina just followed the same path.

He was arrested in April of last year for getting into a police chase in a stolen car. And his mugshot went viral because he was good looking, and he has a condition where his EYES are different colors. One is blue, one is brown.

And now that he’s out of prison, he was snapped up by a modeling agency, and he just did his first fashion shoot last month.

Click Here to see more.