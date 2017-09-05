Listen to Win VIP Tickets to The Great Forest Park Balloon Race

Win: A pair of VIP tickets to The Great Forest Park Balloon Race on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

Contest Ends: Friday, September 8, 2017

Listen to the Phillips and Company Morning Show on Y98 on Tuesday thought Friday this week, and call in for your chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to The Great Forest Park Balloon Race on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

Winners will have their day upgraded with a VIP experience, including a front-row ticket to the entertainment and spectacular hot air balloon launch at 4:30 p.m. The 45th annual event is free to attend and opens at noon on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

Check out what’s happening at this year’s Great Forest Park Balloon Race!

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, September 8, 2017. Read the official contest rules.