Kevin’s Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 1st – Monday, September 4th)

Here’s how Kevin the Intern spent his Labor Day Weekend.

I had a pretty busy, and fun-filled, Labor Day weekend. The kids and I went shopping on “Force Friday”. (That’s the day in September that the latest “Star Wars” toys come out to promote the latest “Star Wars” movie.) I like to call it “Forced” Friday because I had to do something to keep the kids busy since the play area at our local Burger King is currently under construction.

Anyway, I did manage to pick up a few NEW “Star Wars” action figures for me… I mean JACKSON 😉

And the kids REALLY enjoyed the “mascot head” section at Wal-Mart, too!

I got to enjoy the Notre Dame victory over Temple at my brother’s house. It’s pretty cool to watch college football with “the face of Notre Dame for the entire Riverbend area”… Especially when the Irish WIN! Here’s the entryway to his basement dubbed “the grotto”.

The family also enjoyed a bonfire with Sara’s family at her brother’s house.

The family ended the weekend enjoying the NEW pool that our friend’s, the Mooney’s, put in earlier this summer.

But, I got a little too consumed with the “Golden Tee” golf arcade game at the party. Nothing says “fun” like being DESTROYED by seven-year-olds at video golf!

Well, that was my weekend. I hope you had a fun one, too!