Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Kevin’s Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 1st – Monday, September 4th)

Filed Under: 1st, 4th, 5, Friday, Kevin, Monday, Phillips & Company, Photos, September, Weekend
(Photo by Kevin Berghoff)

Here’s how Kevin the Intern spent his Labor Day Weekend.

I had a pretty busy, and fun-filled, Labor Day weekend. The kids and I went shopping on “Force Friday”. (That’s the day in September that the latest “Star Wars” toys come out to promote the latest “Star Wars” movie.) I like to call it “Forced” Friday because I had to do something to keep the kids busy since the play area at our local Burger King is currently under construction.

bk Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 1st Monday, September 4th)

Anyway, I did manage to pick up a few NEW “Star Wars” action figures for me… I mean JACKSON 😉

untitled Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 1st Monday, September 4th)

And the kids REALLY enjoyed the “mascot head” section at Wal-Mart, too!

mascots Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 1st Monday, September 4th)

I got to enjoy the Notre Dame victory over Temple at my brother’s house. It’s pretty cool to watch college football with “the face of Notre Dame for the entire Riverbend area”… Especially when the Irish WIN! Here’s the entryway to his basement dubbed “the grotto”.

nd2 Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 1st Monday, September 4th)

The family also enjoyed a bonfire with Sara’s family at her brother’s house.

bonfire Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 1st Monday, September 4th)

The family ended the weekend enjoying the NEW pool that our friend’s, the Mooney’s, put in earlier this summer.

party Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 1st Monday, September 4th)

But, I got a little too consumed with the “Golden Tee” golf arcade game at the party. Nothing says “fun” like being DESTROYED by seven-year-olds at video golf!

golf Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 1st Monday, September 4th)

Well, that was my weekend. I hope you had a fun one, too!

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live