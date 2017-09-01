Here are the MOST serious problems facing the world according to millennials.

A new survey just asked more than 31,000 millennials from 186 countries to name the biggest problems facing the world. Here’s what people under 35 around the world are the most worried about…

1. Climate change.

2. Wars.

3. Inequality, when it comes to income or discrimination.

4. Poverty.

5. Religious conflicts.

6. Government corruption.

7. Food and water security and safety.

8. Lack of education.

9. General safety, security, and wellbeing.

10. A lack of opportunities for jobs or making money.

