What are the MOST POPULAR chips in the world?

Ranker asked people to name their favorite chips and after almost 100,000 votes, here are the 10 most popular…

1. Cheetos.

2. Cool Ranch Doritos.

3. Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream.

4. Lay’s Barbecue.

5. Pringles Sour Cream and Onion.

6. Lay’s original.

7. Lay’s Sour Cream and Onion.

8. Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar.

9. Pringles original.

10. Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili.

