The Best Of 2017 So Far

Are these really the BEST songs, movies, TV shows, and more of the year so far?

We’re eight months into 2017, so Vulture.com put out a series of lists breaking down the best music, TV shows, and movies of the year so far in their opinion, of course.

The entries aren’t in any order, but here are a few highlights from each list:

1. The Best Songs:

“Drew Barrymore” by SZA . . . “From the Dining Table” by Harry Styles . . . and “Holding On” by The War on Drugs.

2. The Best Albums:

“4:44” by Jay-Z . . . “Damn” by Kendrick Lamar . . . and “Melodrama” by Lorde.

3. The Best Music Videos:

“Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled, Rihanna, and Bryson Tiller . . . “Moonlight” by Jay-Z . . . and “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar.

4. The Best TV Shows:

Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” . . . HBO’s “Insecure” . . . Netflix’s “Dear White People” . . . and Amazon’s “The Patriot”.

5. The Best Movies:

“Logan” . . . “Dunkirk” . . . “Wind River” . . . “Beatriz At Dinner” . . . and the heist movie “Baby Driver”.

6. The Best Horror Movies:

“Get Out” . . .”Split” . . . and the British zombie movie “The Girl with All the Gifts”.

7. The Best Podcasts:

“The Daily” . . . “Missing Richard Simmons” . . . and “36 Questions”.

