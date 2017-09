A guy is becoming an “Internet Hero” for feeding his girlfriend chicken nuggets during her manicure??!!

A woman named Lea Adame from Orange County, California tweeted a photo earlier this week. She’s at a nail salon, and a guy was there feeding his girlfriend chicken nuggets while she got a manicure.

Now the photo is going viral especially thanks to women who’ve more or less declared that this guy is a HERO for pulling the ULTIMATE boyfriend move.

