New Skittles Trick Plays Will Confuse Your Taste Buds

Skittles has partnered with the NFL for the introduction of new Skittles Trick Plays.

The limited-edition Skittles feature football-themed flavors, including Audible Apple, Comeback Cherry, Strawberry Sneak, Raspberry Rush, For-the-Win Watermelon.

But there’s more to these candies than meets the eye, and that’s the point. The deceptive treats feature flavors on the inside that don’t match the color on the outside.

The brand released a similar product back in 2012 called Skittles Riddles. Flavors available at the time included Watermelon, Cherry, Punch, Apple and Raspberry.

You can find Skittles Trick Plays at retailers nationwide for a suggested price of 99-cents for a 2-oz pack.

Skittles Cauldron

And just in time for Halloween this fall, Skittles Cauldron will be returning for a limited time at retailers nationwide. The seasonal Skittles come in five spooky flavors, including Petrified Pear (Light Green), Gripping Grape (Purple), Twisted Tangerine (Orange), Bogey Berry (Blue) and Lurking Lemon (Yellow).