Help Set A Guinness World Record

I have seen first hand how important it is to read books to kids. Lu is only 11-months-old and she loves “reading” books! Her school does a great job with reading to the kids throughout the day. Lu loves when we read books to her, but she also like to “read” to herself.

Yesterday, I received an email from Madison, a graduate student in SIUE’s Clinical Child and Psychology Masters program. She asked for my help getting the word out about an awesome thing happening next Friday, September 8th, at SIUE:

Tens of thousands of books are needed in support of a Guinness World Record attempt to create the “Longest line of books” at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. In conjunction with International Literacy Day on Friday, Sept. 8, organizer Stephen Hupp, PhD, professor of psychology in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior, invites the public to help accomplish the amazing achievement which will take place on campus near the Early Childhood Center. “This world record attempt combines several goals, including the promotion of children’s literacy, student service and community engagement, as well as supporting our amazing Head Start staff,” Hupp said. According to Hupp, the donated books from the world record attempt line will be given to children in local Head Start programs. This massive contribution will support his ongoing Kid Books Project, which aims to collect one million books for children in local Head Start programs, ages five years and younger. “The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends daily reading with children starting at birth,” he added. “Daily reading helps promote early literacy skills and language development. Some might say it even helps with imagination development.”

This is fantastic and I love the entire concept!!!!!!

