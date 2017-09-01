Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Foreign Language Terms That Make You Sound Dumb

Filed Under: dumb, foreign, Language, make, Phillips & Company, sound, terms
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Here are the top foreign terms that language experts say we should stop using when we visit other countries.

Someone talked to 100 linguists, and came up with a list of the top five foreign language terms we THINK people use all the time in other countries. But if you go there and use them, you’ll just sound like a big dumb American…

1. “Bon appétit.” It literally means “good digestion” in French. But young people don’t really use it anymore. If anything, they shorten it to “bon app.” And it can even be considered rude if you say it at a nice restaurant.

2. “Mamma mia!” We think Italian people shout it when they’re excited. But it’s an old term that most people don’t use anymore. Especially young people.

3. “Garçon.” A lot of people think it means “waiter” in French. But it actually means “boy.” So if you use it to get your waiter’s attention, they might think you’re a jerk.

4. The German term, “wie geht’s.” (Pronounced “vee GETS”) It literally means, “how goes it.” But asking that in Germany isn’t like asking it here. In the U.S., “how’s it going” is another way of saying hello. But if you say it in Germany, they might actually go into DETAIL about how they’ve been and what’s going on in their life.

5. The Spanish term, “hasta la vista.” Ever since “Terminator 2”, people think it sounds threatening. But it’s really just a way of telling someone you hope you see them soon. So that one’s actually okay to use. Just don’t say “baby” at the end.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live