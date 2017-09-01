Foreign Language Terms That Make You Sound Dumb

Here are the top foreign terms that language experts say we should stop using when we visit other countries.

Someone talked to 100 linguists, and came up with a list of the top five foreign language terms we THINK people use all the time in other countries. But if you go there and use them, you’ll just sound like a big dumb American…

1. “Bon appétit.” It literally means “good digestion” in French. But young people don’t really use it anymore. If anything, they shorten it to “bon app.” And it can even be considered rude if you say it at a nice restaurant.

2. “Mamma mia!” We think Italian people shout it when they’re excited. But it’s an old term that most people don’t use anymore. Especially young people.

3. “Garçon.” A lot of people think it means “waiter” in French. But it actually means “boy.” So if you use it to get your waiter’s attention, they might think you’re a jerk.

4. The German term, “wie geht’s.” (Pronounced “vee GETS”) It literally means, “how goes it.” But asking that in Germany isn’t like asking it here. In the U.S., “how’s it going” is another way of saying hello. But if you say it in Germany, they might actually go into DETAIL about how they’ve been and what’s going on in their life.

5. The Spanish term, “hasta la vista.” Ever since “Terminator 2”, people think it sounds threatening. But it’s really just a way of telling someone you hope you see them soon. So that one’s actually okay to use. Just don’t say “baby” at the end.

