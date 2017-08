A good Samaritan helped a little girl return home from the floods in Houston.

There have been countless Good Samaritan stories coming out of Houston, but this one’s pretty special. A guy sees a toddler walking alone in the middle of a flooded street. He asks if she knows where her parents are and she says yes, but, she’s a TODDLER, and she’s outside alone in flood water.

The important part is that he stays nearby until she gets home.