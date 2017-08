The “Typhoon Twister” is sure to get a few screams as the newest addition to Hurricane Harbor Water Park at Six Flags St. Louis.

Four-person rafts spin in a whirlpool bowl before riders fall five-stories down, then up a 45-foot, zero-gravity wave wall before shooting into a pool.

Ride the Typhoon Twister starting in May of next year.

Would you give it a try?