Rude Or Not?

A new survey asked people whether or not different things are RUDE.

According to a new survey, only 47% of people think DOUBLE DIPPING is rude. Here are some more results from the survey on whether different things are rude…

1. Not flushing after using the toilet . . . 93% say it’s rude.

2. Unplugging your phone from the charger to plug theirs in without asking . . . 93%.

3. Not holding the door for you when you’re running for the elevator . . . 89%.

4. Eating off your plate without asking . . . 89%.

5. Finishing the milk and not replacing it . . . 72%.

6. Using their phone while you’re trying to talk to them . . . 80%.

7. Not replying to a text within a day . . . 52%.

8. Not offering to pay on a date . . . 52%.

9. Not offering you a drink when you’re at their house . . . 43%.

10. Ignoring your phone call and just texting you back instead . . . 20%.

