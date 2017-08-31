Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Famous Songs You Didn’t Know Are Covers

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

A list of “Famous Songs You Didn’t Know Are Covers” includes…

“Entertainment Weekly” put together a list of ’14 Famous Songs You Didn’t Know Are Covers.’ Some of them aren’t that shocking if you’re a big music fan, but it’s interesting nonetheless. Here’s the list:

1. “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper, originally by Robert Hazard

2. “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell, originally by Gloria Jones

3. “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash, originally by Anita Carter

4. “Respect” by Aretha Franklin, originally by Otis Redding

5. “Red Red Wine” by UB40, originally by Neil Diamond

6. “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone, originally in the musical “The Roar of the Greasepaint: The Smell of the Crowd”

7. “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley, originally by Big Mama Thornton

8. “Power of Love” by Celine Dion, originally by Jennifer Rush

9. “Whatta Man” by Salt-n-Pepa and En Vogue, originally by Linda Lyndell

10. “The First Cut Is the Deepest” by Sheryl Crow, originally by Cat Stevens

11. “It’s Oh So Quiet” by Björk, originally by Betty Hutton

12. “Killing Me Softly with His Song” by the Fugees, originally by Lori Lieberman, and famously covered by Roberta Flack

13. “Mad World” by Michael Andrews and Gary Jules for the “Donnie Darko” soundtrack, originally by Tears for Fears

14. “Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia, originally by Lis Sørensen
