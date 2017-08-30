Signs You’re Burnt Out At Work

According to the National Safety Council, the top things that can make you burnt out at work include…

The National Safety Council recently did a survey on fatigue in the workplace. Here are eight signs you might be burnt out at work…

1. You work night shifts and early morning shifts. Especially if you bounce between the two and don’t have a consistent schedule.

2. You work more than 10 hours a day. 21% of people said they sometimes do.

3. You work more than 50 hours a week. 22% said yes to that one.

4. You’re not getting at least 7 hours of sleep a night, because you’re too overworked. 43% said that one applies.

5. You don’t always get at least 12 hours between shifts. 14% said yes to that one.

6. You have a job that’s demanding, either mentally or physically. 81% said they think their job fits that description.

7. You don’t feel like you get a long enough break each day. Only 10% said yes.

8. You have a long commute. 31% said they do.

