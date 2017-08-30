Pumpkin Spice Latte Candles Are Now Being Sold on Etsy

In case coffee wasn’t enough, several Etsy users are now selling PSL-scened candles.

Delish notes that one Etsy shop called Double Brush has even gone the extra mile by pouring their caramel-colored soy wax into glass Frappuccino bottles.

The Starbucks-inspired candles–which contain scents of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cream, and coffee–cost $16 each and burn for 50-60 hours. Other stores are selling items such as the “Feminist Pumpkin Spice Candle,” which has the phrase “He called me basic but I’m just being me” printed on the label and a very meta Pumpkin Spice candle that comes in a glass pumpkin-shaped jar.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes are coming to grocery stores later this month. Find out where you can get your hands on it here!

