Phillips Phunny: The Best Responses To “What If Football Didn’t Exist?”

Here are the BEST responses to the Twitter hashtag: “What if football DIDN’T exist?”

Since the college football season starts this week, the hashtag ‘#IfFootballDidntExist’ started trending on social media yesterday. And here are some highlights:

1. “Men would have to talk to their wives and girlfriends in the winter.”

2. “We wouldn’t get to witness a man in tight pants doing a dance.”

3. “Most men in America would spend their Sundays at IKEA looking at furniture.”

4. “Friday Night Lights would just be me staring upwards in the Walmart parking lot.”

5. “A lot of chickens would still have their wings.”

6. “Marching band would be the coolest activity in high school.”

7. “Very few of us would know what Janet Jackson’s [breasts] look like.”

8. “Would Americans still call soccer ‘soccer’?”

9. “Madden Volleyball 2018 would be on my Christmas list.”

10. And perhaps most importantly, Marcia Brady wouldn’t have gotten beaned in the face with a football RIGHT before her big date with Doug!!! And remember, Marcia broke her date with Charley for Doug, because he was a FOOTBALL STAR.

