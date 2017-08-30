Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Nikki Glaser’s Benefit for Houston

Filed Under: Animals, Entertainment Schmig, Funny Bone, Hurricane Harvey, Nikki Glaser, St. Louis, stand up
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 13: Nikki Glaser performs on The Barbary Stage during the 2017 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 13, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

St. Louis native Nikki Glaser is headlining a pop-up show benefitting animals affected by Hurricane Harvey. She’ll be at the St. Louis Funny Bone tonight; show starts at 7:30, and ticket info is below:

 

 

