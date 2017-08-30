How Gross Are You?

According to a new survey on how GROSS we are, 84% of us have…

A new online survey asked people these six questions about gross habits. See how you do…

1. Have you ever peed in the shower? 84% of people said yes. That includes 60% who do it at least once a WEEK. 15% also said they’ve peed in a SINK at least once before.

2. Have you ever passed gas in an elevator? 53% said they’ve done it while they were ALONE in an elevator. 38% have done it with other people in there. And a very confident 3% said they do it all the time.

3. How often do you wash your jeans? 60% said after two or three wears. 14% said every time they wear them. 25% said only when they’re really dirty. 1% said never.

4. Have you ever needed a shower, but you just put on a ton of perfume or cologne instead? 69% said yes, including 18% who do it often. 31% claim they never have.

5. As an adult, have you ever picked your nose and eaten it? 25% said YES. And half of them said they STILL do it. 20% lied and said they never even pick their nose.

6. How often do you use the bathroom and not wash your hands? 37% said they always wash their hands. 51% skip it sometimes. And 12% said they RARELY wash their hands after using the bathroom.

