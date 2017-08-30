Burger King will give you a FREE Whopper if you get fired, BUT…

Burger King is running a new promotion where you can get a FREE Whopper if you get FIRED. But to prove you got fired, you have to go onto LinkedIn and post a public message saying, “I got fired. I want a free Whopper. #whopperseverance.”

The first 2,500 people who do that will get a gift card sent to them for a free Whopper. And considering how your professional contacts will probably view that posting, hopefully BK will throw in a job application too 😉

Click Here to see more.