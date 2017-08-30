Companies Donating To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

These companies are donating over $1 MILLION each to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

Hurricane Harvey looks like it could be one of the costliest natural disasters EVER.

And at least 11 different companies have already pledged over $1 million to help the victims. So far, the list includes Apple, Amazon, Chevron, CitiBank, Home Depot, JP Morgan, Pepsi, UPS, Walmart, Wells Fargo, and the investment company Intercontinental Exchange.

