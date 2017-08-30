Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Companies Donating To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

(Photo by THOMAS B. SHEA/AFP/Getty Images)

These companies are donating over $1 MILLION each to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

Hurricane Harvey looks like it could be one of the costliest natural disasters EVER.

And at least 11 different companies have already pledged over $1 million to help the victims. So far, the list includes Apple, Amazon, Chevron, CitiBank, Home Depot, JP Morgan, Pepsi, UPS, Walmart, Wells Fargo, and the investment company Intercontinental Exchange.

Listen Live