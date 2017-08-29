According to a new survey, the top things we wish we knew how to say when traveling abroad include…

A new survey asked almost 20,000 people to name the top things they wish they knew how to say on DAY ONE when visiting another country where they don’t speak the language.

Here’s some of the more important phrases…

1. “What’s the best way to get to town?”

2. “What’s the Wi-Fi password?”

3. “What time is breakfast?”

4. “Where can I get the best meal?”

5. “Where’s the bathroom?

6. “Bring me somewhere awesome.”

7. “I need coffee!”

8. “I can’t remember my room number.”

9. “Can I request an early check-in?”

10. “Where’s the closest pharmacy?”

