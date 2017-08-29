Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Things We Wish We Knew How To Say When Traveling Abroad

Filed Under: abroad, how, knew, Phillips & Company, say, things, traveling, We, wish
(Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)

According to a new survey, the top things we wish we knew how to say when traveling abroad include…

A new survey asked almost 20,000 people to name the top things they wish they knew how to say on DAY ONE when visiting another country where they don’t speak the language.

Here’s some of the more important phrases…

1. “What’s the best way to get to town?”

2. “What’s the Wi-Fi password?”

3. “What time is breakfast?”

4. “Where can I get the best meal?”

5. “Where’s the bathroom?

6. “Bring me somewhere awesome.”

7. “I need coffee!”

8. “I can’t remember my room number.”

9. “Can I request an early check-in?”

10. “Where’s the closest pharmacy?”

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live